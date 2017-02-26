Why the cheering stopped

Why did the cheering stop? Why did the loud shouts of hosannas turn into a deafening silence?

There were two interrelated reasons: the way the welcoming crowd perceived Jesus and what He did soon after He reentered Jerusalem. Picture the scene:

Jesus rode into Jerusalem on an ass which had never been ridden before. That highlighted the sacred and royal nature of the occasion. So the crowd welcomed Him like a king. They cut down and waved palm branches. They greeted him with loud shouts of hosannas which meant save now! The people saw in Jesus the coming of their warrior and all-conquering king in the same mold of David’s who would drive away their hated Roman masters. So they rejoiced and welcomed him enthusiastically.The people were right in welcoming Jesus as a king. But they were far off the mark in perceiving him as a warrior king intent on re-establishing the idealized kingdom that David built. From the beginning, Jesus had chosen a different way of establishing a different kind of kingdom. Christ was a new kind of king. He was not to be an earthly king. He had no intention of leading a mass movement for political independence using violent means. But He was kingly, hence one who was able to save. The Jesus the crowd welcomed and wanted was not the Jesus they, in fact, got. They desired the king and teacher who would say what they wanted to hear. “The ‘kingdom’ they prepare (d) to receive in 11:10 (was) not a kingdom for which they (were) prepared.” Jesus entered Jerusalem as a pilgrim of special standing, a person the people saw as a messenger of God. They thought that His visit would bring special blessings upon Jerusalem. But what Jess did soon after reentering Jerusalem turned a heartfelt welcome into anger and hatred. In a burst of righteous indignation money changers and the seats of those who sold doves and did not allow anyone to carry anything through the temple. He indicted those associated with the brazen commercializing of the temple. Jesus challenged the authority and teaching of religious leaders. He “accused the Sadducees of ignorance of both the scriptures and God’s power.” To the dismay of temple lovers, he predicted the destruction of the temple itself.

The entry of Jesus into Jerusalem was a day of decision for its people. Should they accept Jesus on His terms? Unfortunately, they rejected Him because He turned out to be not what they wanted Him to be and do.

Today, Palm Sunday, is also a day of decision for us. We too wave branches and sing “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” But will our cheering continue in season and out of season? Or will it soon cease? If we accept Jesus on our own terms, then our songs of praise will turn into a litany of curses. For instance, some people have romantic and self-serving images of Jesus. They think that because they welcome and praise Him, Jesus is obligated to bless them with good health, much wealth and success. But what if Jesus refuses to be their kindly benefactor as He did when Jesus healed only a select number of sick people and bluntly told those who chose to follow Him to expect to carry their own cross? Very likely, they will feel embittered and turn their backs on Jesus.

But if we allow Jesus to establish His kingly rule of divine love in us even if that means following Him all the way to Calvary; if we recognize Jesus as God’s suffering servant willing to bear the hate and hostility of a sinful world in order to show the depth of God’s care and compassion for all; and if we humbly accept God’s gift of redemptive love in and through Him, then and only then, can we understand more fully that Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross is the fulfillment of His Godgiven mission to build “the foundation of God’s saving health for all.” Only then can we be empowered to discern the meaning of God’s definitive triumph over sin and death of which Jesus’ empty tomb is its powerful symbol. And only then will our loud hosannas continue and never cease.