Will government continue its real rural presence?

Is this for real now?

Is this “sudden” government presence and appar-ent gesture of service-makeup in rebelandia of Guihulngan –for real? Of is this just another prelude of the usual ningas-cogon culture of some government agencies?

If so, what took government this long,— and at the useless expense of many lives, ?Had government presence and sincere service been effective in the mountains, rebelandia would not have exploded.

Around 38 residents of Brgy. Trinidad here were given emergency employment by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

DOLE Info Officer Blessie De Padua gave a briefing for the TUPAD beneficiaries during the Caravan on Basic Services event held in their barangay on Sept. 11.

A total of 777 individuals coming from the affected barangays are targeted to be covered under the TUPAD program.

TUPAD is a community-based livelihood program of the department that provides community employment opportunities for displaced workers, seasonal workers, underemployed, and other members of the marginalized sector for a minimum of 10 days and maximum of 30 days.

De Padua said the TUPAD beneficiaries will be assigned to clear the roads of their barangay in which they will be paid P386 per day.

Their salary will come from DOLE.

Aside from Brgy. Trinidad, DOLE will also roll out the TUPAD program as part of their commitment to help residents in insurgency-affected barangays as identified by the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF ELCAC).

“Ang DOLE committed to help atong mga kaigsoonan sa mga identified areas nato dire sa probinsiya sa Negros Oriental. Ang DOLE mohatag sa iyang serbisyo pinaagi sa emergency employment na among gitawag na TUPAD (DOLE is committed to help our brothers in areas identified to be affected by insurgency in Negros Oriental. DOLE is her to provide livelihood service through emergency employment which we call TUPAD),” De Padua said.

Based on data of the NOTF ELCAC, there are 16 barangays across the province affected by insurgency. Aside from the TUPAD orientation, DOLE also held a briefing on their rural workers association interventions to encourage local organizations to register with the department and avail of their livelihood support packages.

DOLE is one of the agencies that participated in the Caravan on Basic Services organized by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) and NOTF ELCAC.

The caravan aims to bring government services closer to the people in the hinterland areas. (ral/PIA7-Negros Oriental)