Where will P1 billion infra for 2nd district go?

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is saddled with billions of pesos in infrastructure projects to be implemented this year nationwide, according to Negros Oriental 2nd Dist. Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria.

Sagarbarria disclosed that more or less P1 billion pesos worth of infrastructure projects are expected to be implemented in his district. But he did not specify. His constituents want him to specify where will the one billion peso infrastructure in his district go for the sake of transparency. In this manner people will also monitor how far is its implementation going. Keeping infra projects in the wraps what are these project does not augur well with the issue of transparency, one citizen commented.

He expressed concern the Department of Education (DepEd) may not be capable of undertaking the construcdtion due to limited manpower.

It is for this reason that mandated to do the construction is DPWH, Sagarbarria pointed out because DepEd only has 18 engineers throughout the country.

In his district alone, a total of 119 new school buildings are coming up that are scheduled for implementation this year.

This is not to mention the problems faced by DepEd in the determination of the proposed sites for the school buildings especially when the lot is privately- owned. According to Sagarbarria, said properties has to be donated to the government before any school building can be constructed.

