Win-win or zerosum gamesmanship will define the Asia-Pacific

The end of the cold war has seen tectonic changes in the architecture of international foreign relations .With the Obama pivot to Asia the deployment of U.S. diplomatic and security initiatives has shifted from NATO nations to SEATO allied countries, specifically the rising superpower – China, which is in the eyes of cold warriors is now in the crosshairs of U.S. gunboat diplomacy but in the eyes of realist doves provides a huge window of opportunity for American business. In cold war days the Soviet threat threw the U.S. and China together. With the balkanization of the Soviet Union however Russia is perceived to be less of a threat than an emerging economic and military dragon in Asia. Accordingly, the U.S.- China mutual defense entente cordial aimed at Russia is no longer a strategic option , even as the geoeconomics interplay between the two superpowers continue gaining from strength to strength.

Zero Sum or Win-Win?

Verily, with the dawning of the Asia-Pacific century, the relationship between these two countries will determine the security and development prospects of one-third of the global population. This in turn will depend on the choice between zero-sum or win-win gamesmanship by the two superpowers. Indeed the Trump administration policy toward China, and the latter’s adherence to the rule of law and international norms of conduct cooptation in international institutions, norms, will determine whether the region will experience political stability or turbulence Hawks Favor Confrontation The great divide in the U.S. with regard to China is between those who want “peaceful evolution” and “cooperative engagement” by trade, investment, and interdependence, and those who favor a “preemptive confrontation” through diplomatic means, alliance formation, and military conflicts. For our purposes let us call them hawks and doves.

The hawks seriously believe that China’s growing economic power and military modernization efforts will seriously diminish United States power and influence in Asia and especially North Asia and upset the power equilibrium and destabilize the continent. Accordingly this group favors a containment policy. They argue that China is gaining more than the United States in bilateral trade because of its huge trade surplus. Instead of declining, China’s trade surplus is increasing every year for a long time. They argue further that over the long run, such an imbalanced trade relationship and unequal gains from trade might create a real threat to America’s economic welfare and military security. According to them, China is not a democratic country and an ally of the United States and that both nations will inexorably engage in major competition and conflict from the first decades of the twenty-first century. They therefore propose the containment of China at any cost and by any means as soon as possible.

The security concerns of the hawks are fuelled by the following perceptions:

The United States and China have different views about the desired character of emerging international order. While the United States prefers a unipolar world under its thumbs, China wants a multi-polar world which gives her room to maneuver and the ability to manipulate one superpower against another.

U.S. security analysts, particularly those who have not overcome the ingrained cold war mentality are fearful that China’s rapid economic growth can rapidly translate into military might – the classical Thucydides mindset that allegedly brought Athens and Sparta to war. They further posit that China’s authoritarian political system and lack of transparency about its military affairs, dismal human-rights records and the Taiwan issue that not warrant a modus Vivendi between the countries.

Hawkish scholars also submit that since the U.S. and China are desperate to control the key strategic areas of energy resources, China’s growing presence in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, Russia, Latin America and other places could ultimately lead to confrontation with the U.S., the largest oil consumer in the world.

They suggest that China is an ambitious power, not a status quo power. China will therefore, in their mind, try to redress historical grievances and seek new positions in and especially East Asia, not by occupying or invading neighboring countries, but by political and military influences. They even go so far as to argue that there are some similarities between the rise of China and the rise of Nazi Germany, post-Meiji Japan and former Soviet Union which had authoritarian political systems, and rapid industrial growth and military modernization process.

Citing that China has fought more border wars with its neighbors than any other country in the world since its independence in 1949 they strongly suggest that it is better to contain authoritarian China as early as possible warning that China might be far more powerful and dangerous than any of the potential hegemony that the United States confronted in the twentieth century.

Finally conclude that if China emerges as a single dominant country in Asia, the U.S. interest will definitely collide with Chinese interest because of Asian economic and strategic importance. Most of the scholars of this school of thought believe that engagement is a modern form of appeasement that will give China more leverage to become a potential aggressor, arguing that interdependence and institutional means are inefficient and insufficient methods to change the behavior of China. They therefore suggest power and pressure to contain and constrain China, In short rather than engagement, they want to contain China by traditional means; arms build-up, unilateral diplomacy, balance of power, and alliance formation.

Doves Favor Modus Vivendi

The doves on the other hand consider a rising China will not be a security threat. They look at a growing China as a huge market for the rest of the world’s and be a fillip to global economic growth. They argue that China will not be hegemonic first because it is historically non-expansionist. Moreover, growing trade interaction and economic interdependence will enhance China’s wealth which will keep her at home. Finally they claim that China’s participation in international organizations which has increased tremendously in the last two decades has made it adhere to established international codes of conduct making her a lawabiding member of the community of free nations. They argue further that despite China’s impressive growth in the last three decades, China is still comparatively economically and militarily weak even as it faces some difficult internal and external problems which will provide roadblocks to its rise as a global power forcing her to adopt peaceful rather than hegemonic policies.

They focus on ‘absolute gain’ theory in trade and economic relations. According to them, pursuit of relative gain is misleading and destructive to the global economy and a hindrance to cooperation among states. They argue that if the U.S. and China both gain in absolute terms in economic relations, the economic welfare of both countries will improve and each country will be satisfied. Many scholars and even many government officials argue that there are far more reasons to cooperate than collide.

They argue further that China is not in a position to pose any real security challenge to the United States. According to them, despite rapid economic growth and modernization of the armed forces in the last two decades, China’s military strength is too weak to compete with that of the United States. A country can balance its potential enemy or enemies in two ways: internal balancing and external balancing. For internal balancing, a country may increase its defense expenditure, and modernize its armed forces to counterbalance its enemy states. China has been trying to modernize its armed forces and increasing its defense expenditures and trying to modernize its armed forces, especially navy and air forces in the last two decades. But China’s military power is still weak compared to the United States.

The doves aver that trying to outflank the U.S. is not possible for China, and neither is it a driving principle of China’s security policy. One scholar mentions that Chinese strategies have consensus on: “first, the stronger China become, the more accommodating the United States will be toward China. Second, it is unwise for China to challenge the United States directly during its ‘unipolar moment’ of unparallel power except where absolutely necessary”. China’s first broadbased national defense white paper, published in 1998, mentions that “it will seek a peaceful, stable, prosperous world into the new century”. China’s military strategists periodically have cautioned China’s leadership not to indulge in any types of lopsided arms race with the United States that will hamper its economic development and modernization process China’s policies towards its neighbors clearly indicate that China is willing to avoid conflicts and has focused more on economic development and peace and stability of the region. (To be conitnued)