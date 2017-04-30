WW II vets honored

New kind of Liberation awaits present millennial generation

A new kind of liberation is sought by the present generation during this age of cyber technology. This is the liberation from both cyber domination and domestic poverty.

This was the statement of Brigadier General Restituto Aguilar who represented Undersecretary Ernesto Carolina as the administrator of the PhilippineVeterans Affairs Office under the Department of National Defense.

Some 12 distinguished war veterans were honored during the rites marking the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Dumaguete from the Japanese which was held at the historic pre-war Silliman gymnasium.

The awardees were: PFC Godofredo Rosalla, PFC Emiliano Siplon; PVT Felix REmollo, PVT Felipe Macias, Sgt. Cornelio Dacuno,Sgt Conrado Sajulla, CPL Fortunato Abiera, SGT Ponciano Diputado; PFC Dominado Caliijan, PFC Gayo Gabutero; and 2LT Adriano Carino.

The SU gym is a mute witness to Dumaguete’s crucial stages of history since its inception in 1901. The Silliman gym played a vital role in World War II as the hangar of vintage war planes of the Japanese and American occupying forces. The gym was also the detention center of Martial Law detainees in 1972 and later the scene of the People Power commemoration.

“If not for the World War II veterans, Dumaguete would not have been liberated in 1945,” said Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo saluting the Veterans of Negros even as his 101-year old uncle dentist Dr Jose Rendon Remollo was among the 12 veteran awardees.

“But the bigger challenge for Dumaguete right now is the struggle to liberate the people from the clutches of poverty, lawless violence, and corruption among others,” Remollo told the crowd of 500 veterans and their families gathered in the celebration.

For Silliman University President Ben Malayang III, it was SU’s responsibility and honor to host the activities. Malayang is also the son of a veteran, the late Atty. Sammy Malayang.

Present during the anniversary celebration were representatives from the Veterans Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, including the sons and daughters of veterans in the city and the province.

General Restituto Aguilar, told Dumaguete and Negros Oriental veterans the proposed increase in their monthly pension from P5000 to P20,000 a month was filed in the previous Congress but was shelved due to various political problems besetting the country at the time.

Aguilar said that, to date, PVAO is trying to find allies in Congress for the refiling of the bill, in consonance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncements and the support of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Conferred with recognition in this year’s celebration were only 12 veterans, the oldest of whom is 102 years old. Their number has gone down from 19 active veterans last year to 12 this year.