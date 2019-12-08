You are fearfully and wonderfully made

PROMISES TO KEEP

I will give thanks to you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful. My soul knows that very well.

In yesterday’s promise, we talked about how God uniquely created each one of us with His own hands. I ended my devotional with the Scripture that inspired today’s promise. This is a declaration from King David that he was the handiwork of the living God and that he was fearfully and wonderfully made.

Can you say the same thing about your life? Can you look in the mirror and with a joy-filled heart declare to God … “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made!!!!!” When most people look in a mirror, they only see their imperfections. Even the most popular celebrities and professional models obsess over the smallest of flaws.

In the Great Commandment, Jesus tells us that we are to love God with all our heart, all our mind and all our strength… and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. Loving ourselves from God’s perspective is not narcissism but rather just agreeing with how God sees us… We are fearfully and wonderfully made!

In some Christian circles, self-hatred can be seen as a form of humility. I personally do not believe that this brings joy to our Father’s heart. If He says that we are fearfully and wonderfully made, who are we to disagree with the living God?