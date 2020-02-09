Your smartphone and privacy

YOUR WELLNESS

You are being watched!

The Location Data Industry quietly collects and profits off the movements of smartphone users.

But there’s a new danger coming.

Apple is including a new chip in its iPhone 11s that will enable ultra wideband wireless communication with other phones and smart devices.

The new short-range technology could unlock your car or front door and relock when you exit, and speed up phone-to-phone transfers. All faster than Bluetooth.

But it could also make your location more precisely trackable.

In stores, retailers could “see” where you paused in their aisles, possibly keeping track of not only what you bought, but even what you may have considered buying.

Law enforcement will also use it to watch us.

Slowly, yearly, insideously, our freedoms are being stripped from us through technology.