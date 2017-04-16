Youth in service

It is truly inspiring to know about people who, at a very young age, have already made a difference in the community. That is why on this space, I endeavor to feature such stories in the hope that their peers may realize that building this nation knows no age. Being young should never be a hindrance to live outwardly. You can already stand up and be counted for as long as you are willing to commit to something larger than yourselves.

Our featured story in today’s column is the story of Arjie Palumpa. I knew him back in the day as an active student leader and, consequently, a dedicated faculty member of the College of Education in St. Paul University Dumaguete. I found out that he had already left the school and was now a public school teacher. His experience as a young teacher in the community was what drew me to his story in the first place.

Fresh from the comforts of a large private institution, there was really no preparing Arjie for what was to come next. He was assigned in Caticugan High School in Siaton. The problem was, while, yes, it was a school, there was virtually no school building. All around were dilapidated walls of rusted plain sheets and makeshift rooms with no walls, no blackboards, no seats, no tables. The school had neither learning materials nor instructional tools. To make matters worse, the vicinity of the school was overwhelmed by an overgrowth of trees and invasive grasses and a sad pile of garbage.

Such circumstances did not dampen Arjie’s spirit. Barely in his thirties, he was given the assignment to head the school. Right away, he outlined the problem and rallied the community behind a single cause: to rebuild the school. Arjie did not accept meager funding as an excuse to give up. Parents, teachers, and students came up with innovative ways to shore up support. They cleaned up. They started a backyard gardening program. They initiated fundraising activities. They joined competitions. They reached out to private institutions willing to share their resources. They partnered with organizations willing to lend a hand in rebuilding Caticugan High School. Veritably from scratch, Caticugan High School now stands proudly with two new buildings all because of people who stood up to the occasion led by the able leadership of such a young teacher-in-charge in the person of Arjie.

Of course, everything was not smooth sailing. Caticugan High School faced yet another hurdle: its dwindling enrolment. Again, Arjie’s team of teachers and parents faced the problem head on. Their hard work and dedication finally paid off. Just this year, Caticugan High School exceeded five other secondary schools in Siaton where enrolment was concerned. It definitely was a victory well worth celebrating.

-Sponsored-

Arjie draws his strength to continuously rise despite the odds from his faith. He firmly believes that God keeps him going, that the Omnipotent Creator will not put him in a situation that he cannot handle. He also attributes his success as a young school head to the efforts of a harmonious community. He knows that the task was too big for one man alone and he feels blessed to have a supportive team of teachers, parents, and students who are in it for the long haul. He also wishes to thank all those who pitched in — political leaders, non-government organizations, private institutions, and individuals. Their generosity in sharing resources to rebuild the school does not go unrecognized.

As for Arjie, he strives to continue what he has started. He remains deeply committed to his profession. He challenges young people like himself to be the best that they can be while being rooted in service. The future of this country does seem bright with young people like Arjie at its helm. It is my hope that more young people would step up to the plate, rearing to live their lives beyond themselves.

(For those who would like to help rebuild Caticugan High School in any way they can, contact Arjie at 09771709792.)