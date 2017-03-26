Zacariah Chito top Visayas server

Volunteer Youth Leaders for Health (VYLH) Philippines cited Mr. Zecariah Chito A. Jumawan for his valuable contributions in the promotion and in the advancement of the network’s advocacies, and with collective efforts in place, yielded a better and healthier Philippines. As the nation’s youth lead the life dedicated to the mission of excellence, merit becomes representative of a commitment to personal, interpersonal, and community achievement.

Jumawan became a member of the network last May 2015. He was Mr. Social’s Night together with Khem Alvarez of Tagbilaran City, Bohol as the Ms. Social’s Night. He was one of the facilitators during the First Eastern Visayas VYLH Regional Camp 2016 held at San Juanico Park Golf & Country Club, Tacloban City as well as the First South Luzon VYLH Regional Camp 2016 held at Tagaytay International Convention Center, Tagaytay, Cavite.

Chito is currently a faculty member of the Basic Education Department of St. Paul University Dumaguete. He teaches in the Senior High School Department. He was featured last Sunday, March 19, in an episode of Jessica Soho’s Kapuso Mo on GMA.

