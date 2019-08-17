Zenas to Tolentin: Solve city theft and robberies

Dumaguete OIC chief of police Lieutenant Colonel Reyman Tolentin is under orders to solve cases of theft and robberies in the city, including mugging. Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) regional director Brig Gen Debold Sinas issued the marching order due to resurgence of crimes against life and property in Dumaguete.

To do this, Sinas recommended to maintain police visibility in crime prone areas and strategic places, as well as to locate possible hideouts of thieves in the city.

“Bulabugon ang ilang hideout aron sila magkatibulaag,” Sinas told reporters in Dumaguete during the formal turnover ceremony of the new acting provinicial commander.

In an earlier interview, LtCol Tolentin disclosed he is reviving the beat patrol system and will hold responsible policemen assigned in the areas where crimes happened.

He said in due time criminal elements will be caught on camera as they prey on their next victims because of the CCTV system which will be operational soon. In fact, recording is expected to start shortly after cameras have been installed in the poblacion.

Tolentin attended a briefing at city hall regarding the operation of CCTV cameras together with various departments of the city.

There are about 96 CCTV cameras already installed out of the total of 364. (BY JUANCHO RORIGUEZ)