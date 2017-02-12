Zero defecation

Members of the Negros Oriental Technical Working Group (TWG) met recently to dis cuss policy direction and realization of the province’ vision and mission towards Zero Open Defecation (ZOD) by year 2023.

This was the first meeting of the new technical working group for 2017 under the leadership of Co-Chair Dr. Henrissa Calumpang.

Leo de Castro of Water Sanitation Program- World Bank (WSP-WB) underscored the importance of support and commitment by the local government units and members of the ZOD TWG to achieve the realization of Negros Oriental’s vision and mission towards ZOD.

De Castro further said that in 2013 the WSP-WB started implementing the program and piloted the areas of Bindoy and La Libertad in Negros Oriental and Calatrava in Negros Occidental.

De Castro emphasized on the role of the TWG to give timely and relevant information and technical assistance to the barangays and municipalities, and pointed out the active participation of the legislative people to provide budget and sponsor ordinances for strict implementation and compliance to ZOD.

Bindoy being the first ZOD municipality in Negros Oriental accomplished 68 percent in a span of two years and successfully completed the 100 percent target in 2016.