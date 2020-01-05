Zero fatality in New Year revelry

Both the provincial and city police departments reported that there are no fatalities from fire-crackers blasts and stray bullets during the New Year’s celebrations across Negros Oriental and Dumaguete City.

However, Dr. Socrates Villamor of the Department of Health Provincial Team said that 8 victims sustained injuries from pyro blasts higher than reported in 2018 which only had two victims.

The Philippine National Police initially reported that there were no victims of both stray bullets and firecracker blasts before acknowledging that there were indeed 8 persons who were injured by firecrackers as reported and verified by the Provincial Health Office.

Assistant Integrated Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion reports that from December 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020, there were eight victims of pyrotechnic blasts the youngest being a 5-year-old child. Two of the victims sustained eye injuries while remaining 6 had burns.

Two of the victims were from Siaton and Bais City, one each from Dumaguete City, Zamboanguita, Santa Catalina and Sibulan. Among the firecrackers that caused the injuries include triangle, whistle bomb, tin can with firework, improvised cricket and bamboo canyon. It should be noted that these firecrackers were not among those prohibited by the authorities.

Nevertheless, the number of injuries or deaths caused by firecrackers or stray bullets has been greatly minimized. And local officials like Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has been hosting grand fireworks display at the Rizal Boulevard on New Year’s Eve in order to attract crowds of families and tourists to watch pyrotechnics show handled by experts and at a safe distance.